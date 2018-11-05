PODCAST: Inter and Napoli run riot as Romagnoli becomes AC Milan’s new star striker

Another round of Serie A has come and gone and Forza Italian Football’s writers were, as ever, scattered all over Italy to take in the action and we were present at six of the ten games played.

Conor Clancy was joined by Vito Doria for the recording, but he caught up with both Vieri Capretta and Dov Schiavone for the audio listeners.

Dov was at the Allianz Stadium and the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Conor was at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and the Stadio Tardini, while Vieri was in place at the Stadio Artmeio Franchi.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or acast, where you can also leave us a generous review.