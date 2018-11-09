PODCAST: Man Utd plunder, Barcelona wonder, and AC Milan blunder

We are getting to the business end of the Champions League and Europa League group stages, and Serie A sides have put themselves in strong positions against Europe’s elite.

Dov Schiavone and Padraig Whelan discuss a shock defeat for Juventus, Inter leaving it late again, as well as Roma thawing the Moscow cold. Plus Vieri Capretta joins us to chat about another impressive Napoli display, and Kris Voakes can’t keep away as he makes another return to FIF Towers.

And as always we delve into the Europa League where Lazio become the first Italian side to make it into the knockout rounds in European competition this season, plus AC Milan suffer another hiding in Europe, but come away with a point at Betis.

We also record our weekly Serie A show live over on FIFtv.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.