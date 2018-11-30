PODCAST: No SeriExit on the cards

Another week of European action has gone by and the team at Forza Italian Football are here to reflect on quite a successful outing for the Serie A teams.

Dov Schiavone is joined by Padraig Whelan, who were at Juventus v Valencia and Tottenham v Inter, respectively. While, Alasdair Mackenzie, present at Roma v Real Madrid, and Vieri Capretta, on the ground at Napoli v Red Star, make guest appearances to talk through all the Champions League action.

Not overlooking the Europa League, AC Milan’s ‘big’ win over Dudelange gets a mention, as well as Lazio’s loss to Apollon.

We also record our weekly Serie A show live over on FIFtv.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.