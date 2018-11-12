Podcast: Papu dances all over Inter as Juventus brush AC Milan aside

Another round of Serie A has come and gone, Forza Italian Football’s writers were – as ever – at five of the ten games to be played and the FIF podcast is here to discuss it all.

Fresh back from Turin and Bergamo, a croaky Conor Clancy is joined by Dov Schiavone from the Stadio San Siro and Vito Doria to chat about everything to happen in the world of Italian football.

The guys talk AC Milan v Juventus, Atalanta’s demolition of Inter, Napoli proving their swimming credentials against Genoa and everything in between.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

