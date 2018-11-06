Pogba: I don’t regret leaving Juventus for Manchester United

As he prepares to return to Turin for the first time since leaving Juventus for Manchester United two years ago, Paul Pogba has insisted that he has no regrets over the move.

The Frenchman was an influential figure for the Bianconeri during his time at the Allianz Stadium, before ultimately leaving for a record fee in 2016 to return to Manchester United.

Although at first glance it may seem that things haven’t quite gone to plan for him back at Old Trafford, the Frenchman disagrees with that notion, as he addressed reporters ahead of United’s clash with Juventus on Wednesday night.

“My experiences at United have been positive so far. In my first season, we won the Europa League, which was the main goal, returned to the Champions League and got to the FA Cup final,” he told reporters in Turin.

“I think that we are on the right track and we can always improve. I’m satisfied with what I have achieved in my two years at United, after I made the choice to go back, which was mine alone.

“Despite Juventus being in the Champions League and United being in the Europa League, I have no regrets about my decision. I’m here to bring the club back to the top.

“I want to show my worth and what I can do with Manchester United. I repeat: I’m very happy to be back.”

Pogba isn’t the only superstar who will be on show on Wednesday night to come up against his former club and he admitted that he was very impressed with the Old Lady’s acquisition of ex-Red Devil, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“When I saw that arrival, I thought that it was a very good move for Juventus. It is always a pleasure for anyone to play alongside a great player like Ronaldo or [Lionel] Messi or Neymar,” Pogba concluded.

“He is a Juventus player and a great one to have in your team. Anyone would want to have a player who scores a goal with the simplicity that others drink a glass of water.”