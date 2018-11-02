Pogba: Juventus is my home

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba isn’t shy about his love for his former club Juventus, stating he feels like Turin is his home.

The Frenchman left the Serie A giants for Old Trafford in 2016, and with the two sides set to square off in the Champions League on Wednesday, he admits he felt an encounter was always in the cards.

“I had a feeling we would face Juventus in the Champions League,” he told RMC Sport. “It was incredible.

“I told my brother in the summer: ‘I think we’re going to be in the same group as Juve.’

“It’s a pleasure for me to return to Turin. It is my home, and where I scored my first professional goal.”

Pogba stated he still keeps in touch with several of his former teammates, along with praising some of them for helping him improve as a player.

“I hear from [Juan] Cuadrado, [Paulo] Dybala and [Leonardo] Bonucci from time to time,” he added. “We were a family, so it’s obvious we still keep in touch.

“When you are surrounded by players like [Andrea] Pirlo, [Gianluigi] Buffon and [Giorgio] Chiellini you can only learn.

“I tried to watch them in training everyday. Even if you are a famous player, you can still learn from men like them.”