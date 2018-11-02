PSG to fine Verratti over drink-driving incident

Marco Verratti will be fined by PSG after confirming the Italian was arrested for drink-driving on Tuesday night.

L’Equipe reports the midfielder was caught with a blood alcohol level of 0.49mg/l, more than double the French legal limit of 0.20mg/l.

Charges will be filed at a later date and Verratti risks having his licence suspended for a long time, but PSG have moved swiftly and confirmed they will discipline him as well.

“On the night of 30 to 31 October, Marco Verratti was subjected to a roadside check in his car, which showed a blood alcohol level higher than the limit allowed for drivers who are on probation after recently obtaining their licence,” read a statement on PSG’s website.

“The next day, our player made a spontaneous apology to the coach and the management of Paris Saint-Germain.

“Under the rules stipulated in the contracts in our players, Marco Verratti will be deprived of a portion of his monthly ethics bonus, which reminds players of the exemplary behaviour they must show in all circumstances, as befitting their status as a Paris Saint-Germain player.”

Despite the arrest, Verratti was included in PSG’s starting line-up for their match against Lille on Friday.