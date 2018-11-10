Raiola: AC Milan and Ibrahimovic have a great relationship

Agent Mino Raiola has added to recent speculation linking Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a return to AC Milan by stating a move is possible.

The Rossoneri are reportedly in the market for a new striker in January, and the Swede is their top target.

Ibrahimovic himself hasn’t ruled out a move despite stating he is happy in Los Angeles, and his agent has added to those reports by suggesting the relationship with the Rossoneri’s new top brass is a good one.

“I can confirm what I’ve already said,” Raiola told Rai Sport. “The relationship with the new Milan directors is great.

“The door is open. All options remain open.”

Raiola is expected in Italy over the coming weeks, and while it’s unclear whether Ibrahimovic’s future will be on the agenda, there is likely more to come in the ongoing saga over his future.

Last season Ibrahimovic netted 22 goals in 27 appearances for the Los Angeles Galaxy, though that wasn’t enough to help them reach the playoffs.