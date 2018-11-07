Real Madrid goalkeeper eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo could be joined by a former Real Madrid teammate at Juventus, as Keylor Navas is interested in moving to Turin.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper has been relegated to the bench after the summer signing of Thibaut Courtois, making just two La Liga appearances thus far.

As a result a move away from Real Madrid could be in the cards for Navas, with Don Balon suggesting he could meet up with Ronaldo at Juventus.

The Portuguese star has quickly settled in Turin, netting seven times in 11 Serie A appearances, and he has reportedly suggested the Bianconeri look into bringing Navas – who wants regular first team football – into the fold.

Navas joined Real from Levante back in 2014, and he has since gone on to make 148 appearances in all competitions. His time with Los Blancos has been successful, as his play was crucial in helping the club secure the last three Champions League titles.