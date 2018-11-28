Real Madrid Player Ratings: Bale bounces back

Roma’s hopes of topping their Champions League group were dashed as Real Madrid ran out 2-0 winners at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday to end the Lupi’s eight-match unbeaten home run in the competition.

Second-half goals from Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez were enough to assure the Spanish side first place in Group G with a game to spare, thanks to their superior head-to-head record over Roma, but Eusebio di Francesco’s side were nevertheless guaranteed a place in the knockout stages because of Viktoria Plzen’s win away to CSKA Moscow.