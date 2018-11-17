Roma icon ready to pen contract renewal

Roma captain Daniele De Rossi is set to continue his career with his hometown club by signing a new contract extension.

The midfielder has spent his entire career with the Giallorossi, but looked to end his 17-year stint with the club when his contract expires in June.

However, the Lupi are keen to retain the 35-year-old and are set to offer him a one-year extension, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Such a deal would also pave the way for De Rossi to follow in his father Alberto’s footsteps by coaching one of Roma’s youth teams, with a view to moving up the ranks.

Indeed, the contract would be geared towards keeping the homegrown 2006 World Cup winner at the Giallorossi and give him a platform to work from after he hangs up his boots.

Meanwhile, the veteran midfielder is expected to recover from injury in time to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on 27th November, with coach Eusebio Di Francesco planning to ease him back from the bench in the Serie A fixture against Udinese on Saturday.

De Rossi had been out with a knee injury since limping off in the 1-1 draw against Napoli three weeks ago.