Roma look to pip Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain star

Roma are thought to be weighing up an approach to land out-of-contract Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot under the noses of the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool.

The France international appears set to leave the Ligue 1 champions after failing to reach an agreement to renew his contract, which expires in June, and a host of European heavyweights have been paired with him.

After a spate of injuries and a disappointing start to the campaign, Roma sporting director Monchi is on the lookout for reinforcements and has identified Porto’s Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera as a potential addition.

However, Il Messaggero report that the Giallorossi are plotting an ambitious approach for Rabiot, and will make the Frenchman their top transfer target for a January move to beat the competition.

Roma have seen previous approaches for the 23-year-old turned down but are hoping to convince him to make the switch to the Stadio Olimpico.

Rabiot has won 16 major honours with PSG, including four Ligue 1 titles, and scored 24 goals in 219 appearances for Les Parisiens.