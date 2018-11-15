Roma make donation to injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox

Roma have announced they will donate €150,000 to injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox, with more initiatives already planned.

The Irishman was attacked by Giallorossi supporters outside of Anfield before the two sides squared off in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final back in April.

Cox has been in hospital since then and still requires intensive medical care, with Roma providing funds to assist with his rehabilitation costs.

“Roma and club president Jim Pallotta have today announced that they will donate an initial sum of €150,000 to the family of Liverpool fan Sean Cox to help with his medical and rehabilitation costs,” read a statement on Roma’s official website on Thursday.

“Roma will donate €100,000 through its Roma Cares foundation, while Pallotta has decided to make a personal donation of €50,000.

“Today’s announcement comes after club officials flew to Ireland on Friday to meet with Sean’s wife Martina and representatives helping to manage the family’s fundraising efforts.

“Having offered an initial financial donation, Roma have also agreed to work with the Cox family on further fundraising initiatives that will help cover ongoing costs for Sean over a multi-year period.”

A GoFundMe page has also been created, with fans having so far contributed over €400,000.