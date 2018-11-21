Roma sound out Ajax youngster

Roma are preparing to bolster their squad in the January transfer window and could begin with a move for Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek.

The Giallorossi are set to strengthen after a disappointing first half of the campaign that has seen them languish in sixth in the table, some 15 points off leaders Juventus.

According to Corriere dello Sport, sporting director Monchi and assistant Federico Balzaretti have identified Netherlands international Van de Beek as a long-term midfield option and have made enquiries with Ajax regarding his price tag.

Roma see Van de Beek as a potential replacement for captain Daniele De Rossi and have long been tracking the 21-year-old, who has spent his entire career with Ajax.

Meanwhile, the Lupi are also weighing up a return to the Amsterdam club to negotiate a move for winger Hakim Ziyech, having failed to land the Moroccan with a summer approach.

Van de Beek has scored 14 goals in 81 appearances for Ajax and earned four caps for the Dutch national team, whilst Ziyech has netted 27 times in his 98 games for the club.