Roma v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

Roma and Sampdoria are aiming to revive their stuttering league form when they meet at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Both teams are without a win in their last three Serie A matches, with just one point separating the Lupi in 10th from Samp in 12th.

This fixture has proved to be a balanced affair in recent years, with four wins apiece and two draws in their last 10 games.

However, the capital club haven’t recorded a victory over the Blucerchiati since September 2016 and have conceded in each of their last seven meetings.

Roma defeated CSKA Moscow 2-1 in Russia on Wednesday to continue a strong run of form in Europe, but are in the midst of their worst start to a Serie A campaign since 2009/10 having collected just 16 points so far.

Roma: Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Jesus, Kolarov; Nzonzi, Cristante; El Shaarawy, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Schick

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Andersen, Colley, Murru; Ronaldo Vieira, Praet, Linetty; Ramirez; Caprari, Defrel