Ronaldo scores as Juventus cruise to win over 10-man AC Milan

A superior Juventus side earned a 2-0 win over AC Milan, with the Rossoneri also having Gonzalo Higuain sent off late on.

Mario Mandzukic, on his first Serie A start since October 20, opened the scoring early on, before Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up with the win on the 81st minute to keep Juventus’ unbeaten start to the domestic season going.

Juventus have now emerged victorious in 11 of their last 12 Serie A games against Milan, and also ended the Rossoneri’s three match winning streak. The win also gives Juventus a Serie A record of 34 points from the first 12 matches.

Just eight minutes in Juventus took the lead as Mandzukic rose above Ricardo Rodriguez to get on the end of an Alex Sandro cross, and head past Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range.

Moments later Juve almost scored a almost carbon copy, but this time it was Cristiano Ronaldo who whipped the ball in from the left, though Mandzukic was only able to head wide.

Juventus were in complete control in the initial phase of the match, keeping the ball and making sure Milan weren’t able to get any rhythm going.

But just before the break, Higuain was fed in the box and as he looked to take the ball in his stride, it bounced up and struck Mehdi Benatia on the hand. After consulting VAR, referee Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni pointed to the spot.

Up stepped the former Juventus striker, but his penalty was tipped onto the post by Wojciech Szczesny, much to the delight of the travelling Juventus support.

After the break, Milan started aggressively but were unable to cause the Juventus backline much issues, and slowly the Bianconeri reasserted their dominance.

Just before the hour, the hit the post from a Paulo Dybala freekick. Then Ronaldo went on the run from the halfway line, first evading a challenge from Hakan Calhanoglu but his shot took a deflection and was gathered by Donnarumma.

Then with nine minutes left a poor clearance from Diego Laxalt fell right to Joao Cancelo whose cross was pushed into the penalty area and fell to Ronaldo, who made no mistake from six yards out.

And after the restart Higuain was given two yellow cards in quick succession, first for a foul on Benatia, then for shouting abuse at the referee.