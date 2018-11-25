Sampdoria player ratings: Quagliarella sacrifices himself for the Blucerchiati

Sampdoria were rather fortunate to earn a point in the 1-1 draw against Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna on Sunday evening but the Doriani could still count on Fabio Quagliarella to perform admirably for the team.

The 35-year-old opened the scoring for Il Doria but due to a lack of service, he had to help out defensively and he sacrificed himself for the team, running tireless until the final whistle.

Emil Audero – 6 – Elastic

Conceded the penalty after fouling Piatek and received a yellow card for it. Saved from Romulo and Piatek before half-time and denied a Kouame header.

Bartosz Bereszynski – 5.5 – Average

Struggled to contain Lazovic at times but he occasionally made his raids forward.

Joachim Andersen – 5 – Nervous

Looked shaky throughout the match and needed a lot of assistance from the experienced Lorenzo Tonelli.

Lorenzo Tonelli – 6 – Placid

More composed than his younger defensive partner in both his defending and ball distribution.

Nicola Murru – 4.5 – Substandard

The Genoa players beat him frequently with consummate ease and needed veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella to help cover up some of his errors. His attacking play was slightly better.

Dennis Praet – 5.5 – Simplistic

Largely anonymous in the first half but improved in the second with some clean touches on the ball and neat passing. Needed to do more in terms of dirty work in midfield though.

Albin Ekdal – 5.5 – Clean

Kept his ball distribution simple, tidy, and effective but did not provide enough drive going forward.

Jakub Jankto – 4.5 – Anonymous

Once again he struggled to adapt to the football philosophy of Marco Giampaolo. Barely did a lot of work defensively and offered little threat offensively.

Gaston Ramirez – 5 – Mediocre

Created the first goal with a cross from the right but did not do a great deal since then. Failed to provide the creative spark the Blucerchiati needed after conceding the penalty.

Fabio Quagliarella – 6.5 – Determined

Opened the scoring but he had to limited supply to work with afterwards. Battled until the end and worked hard for the team by drifting to the wings and also dropping back at times.

Gregoire Defrel – 5 – Uncomfortable

Struggled to adapt to the tempo of the game and failed to provide support for Quagliarella in attack. He was taken off early in the second half by Samp coach Marco Giampaolo.

Substitutes

Gianluca Caprari – 5

Replaced Defrel early in the second half and had some decent touches but did not provide enough explosiveness or guile to turn the game around for the Blucerchiati.

Riccardo Saponara – N/A