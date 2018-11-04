Sampdoria v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Sampdoria welcome Torino to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as they look to continue their 12-match unbeaten home streak against the Granata.

Torino, for their part, are unbeaten in their last seven away games in Serie A, but you have to go all the way back to November 1992 for a longer away record without defeat – nine matches.

Goals might be a problem for Torino as Andrea Belotti hasn’t scored in five matches, and only has two to his name this season. While Samp boast five clean sheets and have conceded just seven goals in their first 10 games.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszy?ski, Tonelli, Andersen, Murru; Barreto, Ekdal, Praet; Saponara; Caprari, Quagliarella.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, N’Koulou, Djidji; De Silvestri, Baselli, Meité, Rincon, Ola Aina; Iago Falque, Belotti.