Sassuolo v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Two of Serie A’s European hopefuls will meet in Reggio Emilia where Sassuolo welcome Lazio to the Mapei Stadium on Sunday evening.

Lazio have won three of their five Serie A matches away from home against Sassuolo (D1, L1), scoring on average 2.2 goals per match.

Goals appear guaranteed and have scored at least once in 13 of their last 14 games away from home in Serie A, and will be looking to keep a clean sheet in consecutive away games for the first time since March 2017.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has scored seven goals in his last seven league games and has also netted four goals in his four Serie A games against Sassuolo for Lazio.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Marlon, Magnani, Ferrari; Lirola, Sensi, Locatelli, Duncan, Adjapong; Berardi, Boateng.

Lazio: Strakosha; Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Patric, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile.