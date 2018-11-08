Scholes pinpoints Juventus’ weak link in wake of Manchester United loss

After watching his former club Manchester United stun Juventus in a smash and grab win on Wednesday night, Paul Scholes has singled out goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as the Italian champions’ weakness.

The 28-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2017 and has became the undisputed No. 1 this season following the departure of Gianluigi Buffon to join Paris Saint-Germain.

However, he came under fire for his role in failing to keep out a Juan Mata free-kick in Turin on Wednesday and more specifically, in being unable to deal with the cross that led to the winning goal and was heavily criticised afterwards.

“I think that the winning goal comes down to bad goalkeeping. He could have came out but he was indecisive and I think that [he] is their biggest weakness,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“He struggled at Arsenal for five years and I don’t think that he has improved since then.”

Scholes sentiments were also backed up by another former Red Devil, Owen Hargreaves, who chimed in with the criticism of Szczesny, who didn’t enjoy the best start to his night either when he dazed Paulo Dybala during the warm-up by accidentally blasting him in the back of the head with a kick out.

“I think that Scholesy has made a great point about the goalkeeper. How many sides have won the Champions League before without a world class goalkeeper?” Hargreaves added.

“This is a team that is ready to win the Champions League and people behind the scenes might be thinking they’ve missed a trick now with Buffon leaving during the summer.”