Serie A Goal of the Month | October 2018

There were plenty of goals scored in Serie A throughout the month of October, although the month’s action was interrupted by yet another international break.

Picking a winner this month was more challenging than in either August or September and after putting it to a vote of Forza Italian Football’s writers, the team opted for Alessio Romagnoli’s improvised effort for AC Milan against Genoa.

While recency may play a part with this one, there is no denying the skill involved and it was, with respect, surprising that Romagnoli pulled it off.

The goal came in an important win for Gennaro Gattuso’s side as well, with the ex-midfielder under pressure beforehand.

Now, though, Milan are on track to challenge for the Champions Leauge and many of those worries seem somewhat premature.