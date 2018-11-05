Serie A Player of the Week | Round 11

Serie A Player of the Week | Round 11
Conor Clancy Date: 5th November 2018 at 12:00pm
was back to his goalscoring best on Friday night and he put Empoli to the sword by bagging three in ’s 5-1 win over their fellow Azzurri.

It looked as though his performance would be head and shoulders above any other in this weekend, that was until took Genoa apart 5-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday and , and all performed brilliantly.

Mario impressed our team of writers the most of the Inter players but, after a close vote behind the scenes, it was Mertens who came out on top to claim the Forza Italian Football crown for round 11.

The Belgian was flawless and his combination with Lorenzo Insigne in attack was mouthwatering at times, as he looked his very best once more.

 

