Serie A Player of the Week | Round 11

Dries Mertens was back to his goalscoring best on Friday night and he put Empoli to the sword by bagging three in Napoli’s 5-1 win over their fellow Azzurri.

It looked as though his performance would be head and shoulders above any other in Serie A this weekend, that was until Inter took Genoa apart 5-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday and Joao Mario, Matteo Politano and Roberto Gagliardini all performed brilliantly.

Mario impressed our team of writers the most of the Inter players but, after a close vote behind the scenes, it was Mertens who came out on top to claim the Forza Italian Football Player of the Week crown for round 11.

The Belgian was flawless and his combination with Lorenzo Insigne in attack was mouthwatering at times, as he looked his very best once more.