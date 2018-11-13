Serie A Player of the Week | Round 12

When Mattia Caldara left Atalanta this summer the Bergamaschi lost not only a top defender, but one who could score goals as well.

With three goals in his last three games though, Gianluca Mancini has shown that he is ready to start taking the necessary steps to replace the departed Caldara.

Another impressive performance against Inter saw him nullify Mauro Icardi and Inter, despite being without his regular two defensive partners Andrea Masiello and Jose Luis Palomino, earning him the Forza Italian Football Player of the Week award for round 12 of Serie A.

Mancini also managed to head home Atalanta’s second as they demolished Inter 4-1 at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.