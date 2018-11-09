Serie A round 12 preview: Familiar faces and mouth-watering match-ups

Another potentially exciting weekend promises some scintillating action, we begin with newly-promoted Frosinone who have tightened things up recently facing only three shots on target over their last two league games – previously they had faced on average seven per game in the previous nine matchdays.

Opponents Fiorentina have already lost eight points from leading situations in this campaign, six of which in the last three match-days – a league-high.

Torino are unbeaten in their last six league fixtures (W3 D3), despite conceding goals in each of the last four rounds. Visitors Parma are goalless in their last 330 minutes of action – it’s currently the longest goal-scoring drought of this Serie A campaign.

SPAL are in a poor run of form losing six of their last seven games – their only win coming away at Roma by a 2-0 scoreline. Visiting striker Leonardo Paveletti (five goals, one assist) and João Pedro (three goals) have been involved in nine of Cagliari’s 10 goals this campaign.

Genoa have averaged 9.5 shots per game in the five matches played under Ivan Juric this season – they averaged 16 shots per match with Davide Ballardini in charge. Napoli are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A matches against Genoa (W9 D3) and have kept a clean sheet in four of the last six meetings against their opponents.

Atalanta are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against Inter at their home ground (W3 D5). The last time Inter played in Bergamo they drew 0-0, ending a run of 19 consecutive matches in which they managed to score at Atalanta.

The previous 12 league meetings between Chievo and Bologna are evenly balanced, with four wins apiece and four draws.The home side have conceded 28 goals so far in this campaign – at least seven more than in any of their previous campaigns after 11 match-days.

Opposing striker Mattia Destro’s first top-flight goal came in September 2010 against Chievo, against no other team has he scored more in the top-flight (8).

Empoli won their last Serie A home game against Udinese, as many victories in their previous eight against the side (D4, L3). Seven of Udinese’s 10 goals this season have come in the last half an hour of play (70 per cent) – the highest percentage in this campaign.

The record in the last 10 league meetings between Roma and Sampdoria is perfectly even, with four wins apiece and two draws – however, the Giallorossi are winless since September 2016 against the Blucerchiati.

Roma striker Patrik Schick is yet to score a goal in Serie A this season. He scored 11 goals in his 32 league appearances for Sampdoria before joining the Giallorossi.

Sampdoria striker Gregoire Defrel scored only one goal in 15 league games for Roma last season. He started his venture at Sampdoria scoring two braces in his first three league appearances.

Thriving Sassuolo have picked up 10 more points after 11 games in Serie A (18) compared to 2017/18 (8), the biggest increase of any side in the competition from their tally at this stage last season.

Lazio have scored at least once in 13 of their last 14 games away from home in the top flight, and will be looking to keep a clean sheet in consecutive away games for the first time since March 2017.

The best may well be saved for last where AC Milan are currently enjoying a run of three consecutive league wins, their best such streak since March (five wins in a row).

Juventus have won 10 of their last 11 Serie A games against AC Milan (L1), as many as they had won over their previous 29 league meetings with the Rossoneri.