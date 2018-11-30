Serie A Round 14 Preview: Tis the season to be jolly, for some

Following Thanksgiving another action-packed weekend of Serie A is just what we all need to get the festive season going. We begin with a potential relegation six-pointer.

This will be the first ever meeting between home side SPAL and Empoli in the top-flight, while the six previous meetings in the second tier see the hosts leading by four wins to one (D1).

After winning their first two home fixtures of the campaign, SPAL have taken only one point from their following four on their soil (W0 D1 L3).

Empoli have won their last two league games – they last won three Serie A games in a row in December 2015.

Over to Florence for a bitter rivalry where Fiorentina have won just 21% of their league games against Juventus (33 wins in 158 previous meetings) – their lowest among any opponent faced in the top-flight.

The champions have won two of their last three games at Fiorentina’s ground, after failing to beat them in the previous three at the Artemio Franchi.

Sampdoria have lost three of their last five meetings against Bologna (W2), having lost just once in their previous 17 (W7 D9 L1).

Bologna’s last away win against Sampdoria was in March 1998 (2-3) – since then, the hosts have won eight times with three draws.

AC Milan have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine Serie A games against Parma (an average of 2.8 per game).

Parma themselves have lost 13 of their last 16 games against Milan at the San Siro (W1 D2), failing to keep a clean sheet in all 16.

This is the first Serie A meeting between Frosinone and Cagliari: the two sides last met in the Coppa Italia third round in August 2013 (2-1 away win for Frosinone).

Frosinone have scored in each of their last three home league matches, after they’d failed to find the net in the previous three. Can they keep this run going?

Cagliari are winless in their last five Serie A away games (D2 L3): the last time they went six without a win was in February 2017 (nine).

Only Sampdoria (12.5%) have a higher shot conversion rate than Sassuolo (12.1%) in Serie A this season, while their opponents Udinese have the lowest (7%).

After winning their first two top-flight meetings against Sassuolo, Udinese have won only once in the following eight league games against the Neroverdi (D3 L4).

Torino and Genoa have each won four of the last 13 Serie A meetings between the sides (D5).

Just 39% of Torino’s points this season have come in home games (7/18), the lowest ration in the league this term.

Ivan Juric has the lowest Serie A win rate of any Genoa manager since 1994-95 (18%). Are his days numbered?

Chievo are only the third team that have failed to win in the opening 13 matchups over the last 10 top-flight campaigns, after Verona in 2015/16 and Benevento in 2017/18.

Visitors Lazio have won 12 of their 23 points this season thanks to goals in the final 20 minutes of games – only Juventus (15) have won more.

Capital side Roma lost the last time they hosted Inter at the Olimpico (1-3 in August 2017), after they had remained unbeaten in the previous eight against them on home soil (W5 D3).

Inter have won seven of their last nine away games (L2), no Serie A side have a better record in this timeframe. However, one of those defeats came in their last game on the road, against Atalanta in Bergamo. The start of a slump? Or a bump in the road?

Atalanta have lost twice in their last three league games against Napoli in Bergamo, as many times as in their previous 15 meetings at the Atleti Azzurri.

Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne has faced Atalanta more often without scoring than any other Serie A opponent (10).