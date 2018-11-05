Serie A Team of the Week | Round 11

Date: 5th November 2018 at 11:00am
It is as you were at the top of , as Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Lazio and AC Milan all emerged victorious in Round 11.

Napoli put five past Empoli, and Inter matched their rivals with a five-star showing at home to Genoa. Lazio though, could only score four against SPAL, while Milan maintained their fourth place with a late late goal away to Udinese.

Elsewhere, Atalanta got their third successive victory, and Roma grabbed a late point away to Fiorentina.

Our will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Etrit – Atalanta
A wonder save to deny Rodrigo Palacio’s equaliser in the late stages of the match.

Alessio – AC Milan (3 Team of the Week appearances)
At it again for the Rossoneri, with a vital last minute winner for the second week in a row.

German – Fiorentina (3 apps)
A man of the match performance against Roma for the Argentine centre-back, as solid as ever.

Gianluca – Atalanta (2 apps)
The best for Atalanta, unbeatable at the back and able to score the vital equaliser.

Rodrigo – Juventus (2 apps)
The assist for Juve’s immediate opener and then lovely work defensively and in the build up.

Roberto – Inter
Hard work and his first Serie A brace, as well as quality all round.

João Mario – Inter
Back with a bang. A goal and three assists. Resuscitated.

Marco – Lazio (2 apps)
The heartbeat of Lazio in midfield and a goal to cap a lovely performance.

Dries – Napoli (2 apps)
A hat-trick, all with shots from outside the box. What more do you want?

Ciro – Lazio (4 apps)
A brace to tear SPAL apart and keep Lazio in the Champions League race.

Andrea Belotti – Torino
Il Gallo was back with a bang and two goals to help Torino win at Sampdoria.

 

