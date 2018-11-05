Serie A Team of the Week | Round 11

It is as you were at the top of Serie A, as Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Lazio and AC Milan all emerged victorious in Round 11.

Napoli put five past Empoli, and Inter matched their rivals with a five-star showing at home to Genoa. Lazio though, could only score four against SPAL, while Milan maintained their fourth place with a late late goal away to Udinese.

Elsewhere, Atalanta got their third successive victory, and Roma grabbed a late point away to Fiorentina.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Etrit Berisha – Atalanta

A wonder save to deny Rodrigo Palacio’s equaliser in the late stages of the match.

Alessio Romagnoli – AC Milan (3 Team of the Week appearances)

At it again for the Rossoneri, with a vital last minute winner for the second week in a row.

German Pezzella – Fiorentina (3 apps)

A man of the match performance against Roma for the Argentine centre-back, as solid as ever.

Gianluca Mancini – Atalanta (2 apps)

The best for Atalanta, unbeatable at the back and able to score the vital equaliser.

Rodrigo Bentancur – Juventus (2 apps)

The assist for Juve’s immediate opener and then lovely work defensively and in the build up.

Roberto Gagliardini – Inter

Hard work and his first Serie A brace, as well as quality all round.

João Mario – Inter

Back with a bang. A goal and three assists. Resuscitated.

Marco Parolo – Lazio (2 apps)

The heartbeat of Lazio in midfield and a goal to cap a lovely performance.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (2 apps)

A hat-trick, all with shots from outside the box. What more do you want?

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (4 apps)

A brace to tear SPAL apart and keep Lazio in the Champions League race.

Andrea Belotti – Torino

Il Gallo was back with a bang and two goals to help Torino win at Sampdoria.