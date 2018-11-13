Serie A Team of the Week | Round 12

Juventus beat AC Milan at the Stadio San Siro and continued to march on, as Napoli beat Genoa keeping up with the Bianconeri’s pace.

Inter fell against a great Atalanta, whilst Roma comfortably beat Sampdoria. Empoli beat Udinese, Chievo and Cagliari shared the points, whilst Frosinone held Fiorentina to a fourth consecutive draw.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Ivan Provedel – Empoli

At least three vital saves for Empoli, contributing to a crucial victory.

Alessandro Bastoni – Parma

His first Serie A start, and a great omen for the future: solid throughout at the back, playing like a veteran.

Gianluca Mancini – Atalanta (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Another great performance at the back for the youngster, made perfect by scoring when needed, his third goal in three consecutive matches.

Alex Sandro – Juventus

An assist, quality throughout, clean defending. Contributed to Juve’s sacking of the San Siro.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta

Back with a bang. Man of the match performance all round, and the icing on the cake of the beautiful goal to round off the score for La Dea.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli (3 apps)

Napoli can’t do without him: he came on in the second half and changed the face of his team, contributing to the three points with a vital goal.

Marco Parolo – Lazio (2 apps)

Once again the motor of Lazio’s midfield, whilst also finding the time to fire home the Biancocelesti’s only goal.

Gervinho – Parma (2 apps)

A constant threat for the opponents’ backline, with his devastating pace. Scored the opening goal for Parma.

Mario Mandzukic – Juventus (2 apps)

Broke the deadlock against Milan, and provided the usual hard work and quality going forward.

Andrea Pinamonti – Frosinone

A lovely goal to rescue a point late on for the Ciociari.

Stephan El Shaarawy – Roma (2 apps)

A brace, including an absolute stunner, to help Roma put four past Sampdoria.