Sevilla announce intention to sign AC Milan striker on permanent deal

Andre Silva won’t feature for AC Milan next season, as Sevilla sporting director Joaquin Caparros has announced the Spanish side will sign the striker on a permanent deal.

After netting just twice in 24 Serie A appearances last season, the Portuguese striker joined the Andalusian side on loan this summer with a €35 million purchase option.

Silva has impressed in Spain so far, and as a result it appears Sevilla are intent on making his stay at the club a permanent one.

“Sevilla fans have to be calm, because he is a player that we have tied down well,” Caparros told Sevilla’s official website.

“The player will stay with us on a contract for many seasons. We have all the rights, the option to keep him.

“Milan can say what they want, they and other clubs will want him, but we are aware that at the end of the season, or before, we will use that right [to purchase him].”

So far this season Silva has netted seven goals in 10 La Liga appearances, with three of the strikes coming on his debut.