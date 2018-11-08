Shaw: Manchester United deserved to beat Juventus

With Manchester United completing a remarkable comeback win in the final minute of their Champions League match with Juventus, Red Devils defender Luke Shaw feels it is a result they deserved on the night.

United were under the cosh for the most part, as Juventus his 23 shots on goal, the most they have managed in a single game since Real Madrid in 2003.

Over 41,000 packed into the Allianz Stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his third ever goal against his former club, but Juan Mata equalised late on, before an Alex Sandro own goal in the last minute gave United the win, as Juventus succumbed to their first group stage defeat at home since Bayern Munich in 2009/10, as well as their first defeat of the current season.

“I think tonight was a very special win, especially with going 1-0 down,” Shaw told reporters after the game. “We all know how hard it can be coming here, especially going down 1-0 is huge credit to team for keep on fighting and you know never giving up.”

“I felt that we were going to get something out of the game today, even before the start of the game and Juan [Mata] with his freekick. I felt it was going in as soon as he stepped over it and obviously Ashley [Young] with another great delivery at the end.

“It shows how much the team wanted it, we were fighting for the ball and luckily we got that bit of luck that it went in.

“I feel it’s deserved, I think we fight until the end, I think at times we had good possession of the ball, especially first half. We’ve had poor first half recently, but I felt today was a bit better.

“Onwards and upwards, and especially with the big game on Sunday [against Manchester City] it’s very good momentum for us to go into that.

“We knew Valencia won before the game, we knew we needed to get something out the game. You would’ve been happy with a point especially with the way Juve are at home, but like I say it’s very big for us and the group is so tight at the moment, it’s a tough group and today winning was a very big step to hopefully gaining qualification which is our main goal.

“Like I say, we look forward to the next game coming up and it’s obviously a very special one as well.

“I think tonight a lot of people would have wrote us off, and especially there is always a lot of negative comments about us but hopefully they might say something positive for once, because I think we deserve it, the team deserve it, the manager deserves it for getting this amazing result tonight.

“Hopefully this can give us great momentum now and we’ll have a good few days of training and reboot ourselves for the game [on Sunday].

“The fans are always amazing and that was for them for sticking with us, for travelling over here and giving their great support. We heard them though the whole game and that’s very hard for a stadium like this with the atmosphere they can bring but big credit to them for helping us keep pushing today and get the victory.”