Skriniar and Inter open contract talks amidst Barcelona interest

Inter are looking to extend Milan Skriniar’s contract, but their attempts may be hindered by reported interest from Barcelona.

The Slovakian was highly impressive during the Nerazzurri’s 1-1 draw with the Blaugrana on Tuesday, keeping the likes of Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho off the scoresheet.

With interest in his services growing, FcInterNews.it reports Inter director Piero Ausilio met with Skriniar’s agent to discuss a new contract.

The 23-year-old is happy in Milan, but is aware of the interest his performances is generating, and as a result is looking for between €3.5-4 million a season.

That is more than Inter’s initial offer of €2.7m, and could open the door for the likes of Barcelona to swoop in. It’s believed the Blaugrana are willing to offer €100m for the defender, though the Nerazzurri value Skriniar at close to €120m.

A bidding war could be in the cards given Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation after sending scouts to watch Skriniar during Inter’s recent 5-0 victory over Genoa.