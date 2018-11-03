Spalletti: I am curious to see how Inter perform against Barcelona

A comprehensive 5-0 defeat of Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday afternoon has Inter nicely warmed up for the visit of Barcelona on Tuesday evening and Luciano Spalletti expects a good performance from his side.

Barcelona came out comfortably on top at the Camp Nou but Inter are in good form themselves having beaten AC Milan, Lazio and smashing Genoa in recent weeks, which are just the latest in an impressive run.

“We are in a good moment,” Spalletti said at his post-match press conference.

“That makes a big difference and the team has grown in character.

“We don’t have to give the ball to them because then the game becomes more difficult.

“I’m curious to see how we play against them.”