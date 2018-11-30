Spalletti incurs the wrath of Inter striker’s father

Inter’s defeat to Tottenham has caused a bit of stir at the Giuseppe Meazza, as Lautaro Martinez’s father hit out at coach Luciano Spalletti.

Christian Eriksen’s goal late in the second half gave the home side an important 1-0 victory, as it means a result over Barcelona on the final match day would see Spurs through to the knockout round at the expense of the Nerazzurri.

The result has caused a bit of a stir at the club, as Spalletti opted to bring on Keita Balde Diao instead of Martinez in the closing stages of the match with Inter trailing.

That didn’t go over well with the father of the Argentine, who took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

“Keep going like this and your luck will run out,” Mario Martinez wrote after the match, a clear shot at Spalletti.

The tweet was eventually removed half an hour later, but not before it was screen shotted.