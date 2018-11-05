Spalletti: Messi is on another level

Barcelona visit the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday evening where they will take on Inter in the Champions League and the Italians’ coach Luciano Spalletti took the time to praise Lionel Messi in the build-up to the game

Spalletti praised Barcelona as being one of sport’s greatest institutions, while also reserving special acclamation for the Argentine.

“Messi’s shirt is the one wanted by every child who dreams of becoming a footballer,” Spalletti said at his pre-match press conference.

“He plays that game at another speed.

“He is the best.”

Spalletti went on to praise Barcelona who, despite having flaws of their own, he sees as the toughest possible opposition, and not just in football.

“When you talk about Barcelona you are talking about the highest level of difficulty that exists,” he said.

“Barcelona is a point of reference for coaches in any sport.”

Inter will be hoping that Radja Nainggolan is available and the Belgian, who came on and scored in their 5-0 defeat of Genoa on Saturday, will be evaluated on Monday evening.

“He knows how to play as a defensive midfielder, that’s where he started.

“Strength and enthusiasm are his best qualities.”