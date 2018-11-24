Spalletti: Tottenham are back to their best, but so are Inter

Luciano Spalletti underlined the importance of having a strong team performance, praising his players after the comfortable win over Frosinone.

The Nerazzurri coach was adamant in saying a team like Inter should be winning every game. Keita Balde and Lautaro Martinez were on the scoresheet, as Inter got the three points, but Spalletti focussed on the team performance.

“Inter have to win matches, it’s our job,” Spalletti told the press after the game. “Many of my players did well, but the important thing is growing as a team. It’s not this or that name that wins matches, it’s ‘Inter’, the team.

“In the past we focussed on individual performances, but what matters is to perform and grow as a collective,” he underlined.

Inter face Tottenham at Wembley Stadium in the Champions League, and Spalletti’s focus is now on the clash that could determine the European future of the Nerazzurri.

“We play against Tottenham, and play our football,” he said. “Spurs are back to their best, against Chelsea they showed their quality.

“They were great in decision making, showing how they are mentally in a great place.

“With this win and this performance against Frosinone we showed that we’re also back to our best,” he claimed.