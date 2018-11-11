Spoils shared as Sassuolo hold Lazio

There was no separating Sassuolo and Lazio on Sunday evening in Serie A as the pair played out a 1-1 draw at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

Marco Parolo put the Acquile ahead in the seventh minute and it didn’t take long for the Neroverdi to fire back, with Gian Marco Ferrari levelling for the hosts eight minutes later.

It was a close-range effort that Parolo smashed into the top corner to put Simone Inzaghi’s side ahead but they, uncharacteristically, were unable to see off Sassuolo or to add to their lead.

Sassuolo did get back on terms before long though and Ferrari, again from close to goal, turned in a Pol Lirola cross.

Despite the bright start the game never quite hit the heights it promised to, with the hosts only managing four shots on target compared to their visitors’ two.

Lazio had won three of their last five games at the Mapei Stadium, averaging over two goals a game so the Neroverdi will be pleased to have escaped with a point.

Sassuolo remain seventh in the table while Lazio sit fourth ahead of AC Milan’s match with Juventus.