Strinic cleared for AC Milan return

AC Milan have been handed a boost with word that Ivan Strinic has officially been cleared to return to training.

The Croatian joined the Rossoneri on a free transfer from Sampdoria during the summer, but he has yet to feature.

Pre-season tests revealed a heart irregularity, forcing Strinic to watch from the sidelines. All that has changed with word that the 31-year-old will return to training on Monday.

“During the last few days, Ivan Strinic has undergone a series of medical examinations at the Cardiology Clinic in Padua coordinated by Prof Domenico Corrado, one of the leading international experts in sports cardiology,” read a statement on Milan’s official website.

“The diagnosis is ‘athlete’s heart’ reversible hypertrophy. Therefore, the footballer may immediately resume sporting activities after three months suspension.

“The Croatian defender will start training again at Milanello sports centre from next Monday.”

Last season saw Strinic make 17 Serie A appearances for Sampdoria.