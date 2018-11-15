Suso: I’ll go to back to Spain when I decide it is time

As he continues to be linked with a potential return to his homeland, AC Milan playmaker Suso has insisted he is happy in Serie A and is in no rush to fulfil the wishes of his family.

The former Liverpool man acknowledged that his parents would like to ply his trade in LaLiga as it would bring him closer to home, although that is something which isn’t in his thoughts for now.

However, he did acknowledge that there was summer interest from Atletico Madrid, given the €40 million release that currently exists as part of his current contract.

“I’m a very quiet guy and that is partly thanks to my family. I know what I want and when I want to go back to Spain then I will do that,” Suso told Es Radio.

“My parents would like me to be there but now, I feel good to be playing outside of my native country. In the summer, there was contact with Atletico Madrid as the clause was €40m.

“In Spain, I think there are a few teams that are interested but it is also the case that having renewed with Milan, I didn’t want to leave. I was in a situation where myself and my happy were happy.

“I love Italy, I love Milan and I’m not thinking about returning to LaLiga.”

Suso has again been a key figure for the Diavolo this year, contributing four goals and eight assists during his 12 Serie A appearances.