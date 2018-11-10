Tite: Paqueta is like Coutinho and Neymar

Brazil coach Tite has paid high praise to starlet Lucas Paqueta by stating he reads the game like Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.

The 21-year-old will join AC Milan in January, and no doubt the tactician’s words will be music to the ears of excited Rossoneri fans.

“Paqueta thinks about football the same way that Neymar and Coutinho do,” he told Globoesporte.

“When we played against El Salvador he played a series of passes with Neymar without ever speaking with him or playing with him. They kept finding each other with their eyes closed.

“I am speaking about his quality, as when a player understands the movements of his teammates and can follow them, he is already ahead.”

Tite also revealed where he thinks Paqueta should line-up, highlighting the youngster’s versatility.

“I believe he is an attacking midfielder, or a forward in a three-man attack,” he added.

“He can play behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1. We can’t forget he is very strong in the air and makes great late runs.”