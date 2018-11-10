Torino v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Parma travel to Turin on Saturday afternoon hoping to end their disappointing recent run in Serie A against Torino.

The Granata though will be confident and they have won each of their last two meetings with the Crociati without conceding, while Parma are also goalless in the last 330 minutes of Serie A action, which is the longest dry run in the top flight.

Surprisingly, Toro are unbeaten in their last six Serie A games, winning three and drawing three, and if there are to be goals they are likely to come after half-time; Parma have conceded seven of their last eight goals in the second half, with the hosts scoring 11 of their 16 in the second 45 minutes.

Parma have allowed 375 touches in their area to opposition players this season, which is more than any other side.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, N’Koulou, Djidji; De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Soriano, Ola Aina; Iago Falque, Belotti.

Parma: Sepe, Iacoponi, B. Alves, Bastoni, Gagliolo, Grassi, Scozzarella, Barilla, Gervinho, Inglese, Biabiany.