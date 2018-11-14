Tottenham planning €40 million move for Cagliari starlet

Cagliari starlet Nicolo Barella is high on Tottenham’s wishlist, with the English club reportedly weighing up a €40 million move for the midfielder.

Spurs did not make any signings in the summer, and the recent ankle injury suffered by Mousa Dembele has left manager Mauricio Pochettino short of options in the middle of the park.

With the Belgian set to fly out to Qatar for specialist treatment, The Sun reports Tottenham are ready to make a strong push for Barella in January.

Pochettino is hoping €40m will be enough to tempt Cagliari into a sale, as the Sardinian club has been reluctant to listen to offers for their youngster.

Spurs aren’t the only side keen to land Barella however, as Premier League rivals Liverpool are also in the mix, while Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma are looking to keep him in Italy.

Barella recently made his debut for the Italian national team during their 1-1 draw with Ukraine on October 10, and has been included in Roberto Mancini’s side for upcoming matches with Portugal and USA.