Trezeguet returns to Juventus in ambassadorial capacity

Juventus have announced that former striker David Trezeguet has returned to the club in an ambassadorial role.

The French World Cup winner spent 11 seasons with the Bianconeri from 2000 and remains Juventus’ fourth highest goalscorer of all time, with 171 goals for the club.

Seeking to tap into his iconic status, Juventus confirmed on Thursday that the 41-year-old had been appointed as Brand Ambassador for the club and would work on global commercial projects.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Brand Ambassador,” Trezeguet declared to Juventus TV.

“From a commercial development point of view we are working very well, and it will be great to contribute to the club’s ambitious goals alongside fans and sponsors.

“I thank Juventus for giving me an opportunity for growth and will devote myself to this project with the utmost enthusiasm and professionalism.”

Trezeguet lifted two Scudetti and the Serie B title with the Bianconeri, and won the capocannoniere crown as Serie A’s top scorer in 2001/02.