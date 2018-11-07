Tuchel: Paris Saint-Germain lacked courage

Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli played out yet another draw in Group C of the Champions League and Thomas Tuchel believes his team should have shown more bravery on the night.

The pair couldn’t be separate a fortnight ago at the Parc des Prince in Paris when they drew 2-2, and the same fate greeted them at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday as their game ended 1-1.

“It’s normal to have suffered in the second half because Napoli pressed a lot and took risks,” Tuchel said at his post-match press conference.

“Maybe we lacked a bit of courage.”

Napoli’s goal did come from an offside decision going in their favour though and PSG could have had a penalty themselves, which Tuchel was sure to raise.

“It [the goal] came from an offside position,” he said, “and we weren’t given a penalty, but we have to move on and accept the result.”