Udinese v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on Udinese at the Dacia Arena on Sunday.
Gennaro Gattuso’s men are coming off a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Genoa midweek, and they will look to build on that against a struggling Zebrette outfit.
Udinese are winless in their last five Serie A outings, and another poor showing will only heap further pressure on under pressure boss Julio Velasquez.
Udinese: Musso; Opoku, Troost-Ekong, Samir; Pussetto, Ter Avest, Mandragora, Barak, Stryger-Larsen; De Paul; Lasagna
AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Zapata, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Bakayoko, Laxalt; Higuain, Cutrone