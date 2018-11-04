Udinese v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on Udinese at the Dacia Arena on Sunday.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men are coming off a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Genoa midweek, and they will look to build on that against a struggling Zebrette outfit.

Udinese are winless in their last five Serie A outings, and another poor showing will only heap further pressure on under pressure boss Julio Velasquez.

Udinese: Musso; Opoku, Troost-Ekong, Samir; Pussetto, Ter Avest, Mandragora, Barak, Stryger-Larsen; De Paul; Lasagna

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Zapata, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Bakayoko, Laxalt; Higuain, Cutrone