Ventura resigns from Chievo after one month in charge

Just a month after taking the job in Verona, Gian Piero Ventura has resigned from his position as coach of Chievo, having collected just one point in his four games in charge

The ex-Italy boss gathered his first point in the job on Sunday as the Flying Donkeys held Bologna 2-2, to finally reach 0 points in Serie A, having started with a deduction of three.

Life in Verona started badly for the 70-year-old as Atalanta beat them 5-1 at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi before they went on to lose away to Cagliari and at home to Sassuolo.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Ventura remained in the Chievo dressing room for a considerable time after Sunday’s draw, explaining his decision to the players.

The coach did not then speak to any members of the media, as would normally be the case.