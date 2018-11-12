VIDEO: AC Milan 0-2 Juventus – What Just Happened?

A superior Juventus side earned a 2-0 win over AC Milan, with the Rossoneri also having Gonzalo Higuain sent off late on.

Mario Mandzukic, on his first Serie A start since October 20, opened the scoring early on, before Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up with the win on the 81st minute to keep Juventus’ unbeaten start to the domestic season going.

Juventus have now emerged victorious in 11 of their last 12 Serie A games against Milan, and also ended the Rossoneri’s three match winning streak. The win also gives Juventus a Serie A record of 34 points from the first 12 matches.