VIDEO: Genoa 1-1 Sampdoria – What Just Happened?

Sampdoria’s stranglehold on the Derby Della Lanterna in recent years was ended on Sunday evening as Genoa managed to hold their fellow tenants at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to a 1-1 draw, despite falling behind early on.

The recent history of this fixture hasn’t been kind to Genoa and Sampdoria looked set to continue their recent dominance at the Marassi when Fabio Quagliarella headed them into the lead after he got on the end of a Gaston Ramirez cross early on.

The Blucerchiati’s start was excellent but it was rendered null and void before too long had passed as Krzysztof Piatek was fouled for a penalty. The Pole himself stepped up and, of course, dispatched from 12 yards, ending his five-match drought and bagging his 10th of the Serie A campaign.