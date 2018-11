A late Davide Biraschi own goal gave Napoli a 2-1 comeback win over Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday night.

Christian Kouame opened the scoring midway through the first half, but Fabian Ruiz levelled just after the hour, after the match was stopped for a few minutes due to heavy rain. Then, just when it looked like the points would be shared Biraschi deflected past his own goalkeeper.