A four-minute smash and grab from Manchester United gave them a 2-1 win over Juventus, as former Bianconeri star Paul Pogba netted a 90th minute winner.

Over 41,000 packed into the Allianz Stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his third ever goal against his former club, but Juan Mata equalised late on, before an Alex Sandro own goal in the last minute gave United the win, as Juventus succumbed to their first group stage defeat at home since Bayern Munich in 2009/10.