VIDEO: Juventus 3-1 Cagliari – What Just Happened?

The second quickest goal of this Serie A season put Juventus on the road to a 3-1 victory over Cagliari in front of 40,000 fans at the Allianz Stadium.

It took Juventus just 43 seconds to get their first, their fastest in Serie A since Arturo Vidal scored against Inter in 2012, also on November 3, and only behind Francesco Caputo’s goal for Empoli at Sassuolo in September which came in at 18 seconds this season.

But Cagliari pulled themselves level just after the half hour through Joao Pedro, but a Filip Bradaric own goal restored Juve’s lead before Juan Cuadrado sealed the win in the dying minutes.