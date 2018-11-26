VIDEO: Lazio 1-1 AC Milan – What Just Happened?

Joaquin Correa’s last-gasp equaliser earned Lazio a 1-1 draw against a makeshift AC Milan side in a crucial fixture in the Champions League race.

Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso was without six first-team players through injury, as well as suspended striker Gonzalo Higuain, and lined his team up in a 3-4-3 formation that featured just one recognised centre-back in Cristian Zapata.

However, Franck Kessie’s second-half goal against the run of play looked to have given the Rossoneri an unlikely win until Correa smashed in a leveller four minutes into stoppage time.